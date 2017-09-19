German stocks - Factors to watch on September 19

FRANKFURT, Sept 19 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Tuesday:

BASF

BASF agreed to buy the global polyamide business of Belgian rival Solvay for 1.6 billion euros ($1.9 billion) excluding debt.

BAYER

Bayer said it would stop selling its contraceptive implant, Essure, in countries other than the United States. It said the decision was taken for commercial reasons and not linked to a safety or product quality problem.

VOLKSWAGEN

A federal magistrate judge blocked the U.S. Justice Department from sharing with a German law firm 25 million pages of records disclosed by Volkswagen AG VOWG_p.DE in the government’s diesel emissions investigation.

AIR BERLIN

British Airways owner IAG has joined the field of bidders for parts or all of insolvent German airline Air Berlin , two people familiar with the matter told Reuters on Monday.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +0.3 pct, S&P 500 +0.1 pct, Nasdaq +0.1 pct at close.

Nikkei +2.0 pct, Shanghai stocks -0.1 pct.

Time: 5.44 GMT.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German September ZEW sentiment index due at 0900 GMT. Economic Sentiment seen at 12.5 points vs 10.0, Current Conditions at 86.8 vs 86.7.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Ludwig Burger and Georgina Prodhan)