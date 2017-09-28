German stocks - Factors to watch on September 28

BERLIN/FRANKFURT, Sept 28 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Thursday:
Capital markets day.
Publication of annual results. The company published preliminary results on Aug 25.
Q2 results due.
Q2 results due.
HELLA KGAA HUECK - 0.92 eur/shr dividend proposed
ANALYSTS’ VIEWS
SGL CARBON - Helvea Baader Bank lowers to “Hold” from “Buy”
Dow Jones +0.3 pct, S&P 500 +0.4 pct, Nasdaq +1.2 pct at close.
Nikkei +0.5 pct, Shanghai stocks -0.1 pct.
Time: 5.19 GMT.
German GfK consumer sentiment for Oct due at 0600 GMT. Seen at 11.0.
German preliminary inflation for Sept due at 1200 GMT. CPI seen 0.1 pct m/m, 1.8 pct y/y, HICP seen 0.1 pct m/m, 1.9 pct y/y
