German stocks - Factors to watch on September 28

BERLIN/FRANKFURT, Sept 28 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Thursday:

MERCK KGAA

Capital markets day.

BORUSSIA DORTMUND

Publication of annual results. The company published preliminary results on Aug 25.

HORNBACH HOLDING

Q2 results due.

ROCKET INTERNET

Q2 results due.

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS

HELLA KGAA HUECK - 0.92 eur/shr dividend proposed

ANALYSTS’ VIEWS

SGL CARBON - Helvea Baader Bank lowers to “Hold” from “Buy”

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +0.3 pct, S&P 500 +0.4 pct, Nasdaq +1.2 pct at close.

Nikkei +0.5 pct, Shanghai stocks -0.1 pct.

Time: 5.19 GMT.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German GfK consumer sentiment for Oct due at 0600 GMT. Seen at 11.0.

German preliminary inflation for Sept due at 1200 GMT. CPI seen 0.1 pct m/m, 1.8 pct y/y, HICP seen 0.1 pct m/m, 1.9 pct y/y

REUTERS TOP NEWS