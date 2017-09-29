German stocks - Factors to watch on September 29

FRANKFURT/BERLIN, Sept 29 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Friday:
Monsanto Co is set on keeping rights to its Intacta RR2 IPRO genetically modified soybean technology as the U.S. seeds company negotiates its takeover by Bayer with global antitrust authorities, a senior executive said on Thursday.
Fitch late Thursday downgraded Deutsche Bank to ‘BBB+', outlook stable.
The company is confident of being able to reach a deal with labour representatives over a merger of its steel division with Tata Steel, its CFO told Boersen-Zeitung.
Munich prosecutors have arrested a former board member of Volkswagen unit Porsche in connection with an emissions scandal at carmaker Audi, a person familiar with the matter said on Thursday.
The company named Sonja Waerntges as its new CEO, effective Oct 1.
Capital markets day
HELLA KGAA HUECK - 0.92 eur/shr dividend
Dow Jones +0.2 pct, S&P 500 +0.1 pct, Nasdaq unchanged at close.
Nikkei -0.1 pct, Shanghai stocks +0.3 pct.
German Aug retail sales due at 0600 GMT. Seen +0.5 pct m/m, +3.2 pct y/y.
German Sept unemployment data due at 0800 GMT. Rate seen at 5.7 pct s/a.
