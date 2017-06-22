One man dies, transport disrupted as storms hit Germany

BERLIN, June 22 (Reuters) - One man was killed on Thursday when a tree felled by a storm in northern Germany hit his car, with the weather also disrupting trains and flights to and from Berlin.

The 50-year-old man was killed in a car park in the village of Holdenstedt, about 50 km (30 miles) south of Lueneburg. His wife, who was also in the car, suffered minor injuries.

National rail operator Deutsche Bahn said fallen trees had disrupted travel between Hamburg and the cities of Hanover and Bremen. Trains between Berlin and Hamburg and Hanover were also affected.

Berlin's Tegel and Schoenefeld airports said on Twitter that air traffic was back to normal after the storm caused problems earlier in the day.

The German Meteorological Service said there were heavy storms across the country, including heavy rain of more than 25 millimetres in a short time, hail and winds of up to 120 kilometres (75 miles) per hour.

It warned there was a slightly increased risk of tornados in the east of the country. (Reporting by Michelle Martin; Editing by Catherine Evans)