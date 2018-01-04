German storm Burglind causes 300 mln euros in insured losses - broker

FRANKFURT, Jan 4 (Reuters) - Rain and winds from storm Burglind that hit Germany hard this week are estimated to have caused 300 million euros ($361 million) in insured losses, insurance broker Aon Benfeld said on Thursday.

Aon Benfeld said that first reports of damages came from Cologne, followed by reports from other populous parts of western Germany.

It said that flooded cellars can be expected in the coming days as a result of heavy rainfall.