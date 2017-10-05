German storm kills woman, stops trains across the north

BERLIN, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Strong winds swept across Germany on Thursday, killing a woman and forcing the cancellation of trains in Berlin and the north, officials said.

The woman died when a tree fell on a car carrying her in the northern port city of Hamburg, police said. The driver was taken to hospital with serious injuries, the force added.

German national rail operator Deutsche Bahn said trains on some routes, including between major cities such as Hanover and Hamburg, Hanover and Berlin and Dortmund and Hamburg had been cancelled. It said it did not know how long trains would be stopped for.