Deutsche Telekom, Huawei customer, continues vendor review

A Deutsche Telekom logo is seen at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain, February 26, 2018. REUTERS/Yves Herman/Files

BERLIN (Reuters) - Deutsche Telekom said it was continuing a review of its vendor strategy as it announced the limited launch of 5G services in its home market, where it has partnered with China’s Huawei Technologies in trial projects.

Asked whether it was taking any action in response to U.S. calls on its allies to exclude Huawei from their networks, executives said they were continuing an ongoing vendor review and were in close contact with regulators and the government.

“The most important criterion is network security - and the most important statement to make here is that we should not depend on one vendor,” Deutsche Telekom’s technology chief Claudia Nemat told a briefing.