Technology News
April 10, 2019 / 9:44 AM / in 15 minutes

Deutsche Telekom says customers, operators pay price for 5G auction

1 Min Read

Timotheus Hoettges, CEO of Deutsche Telekom AG, walks on stage past a 5G technology setup during the company's annual shareholder meeting in Bonn, Germany March 28, 2019. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay/File Photo

BERLIN (Reuters) - The CEO of Deutsche Telekom criticised the amount companies will have to pay to get fifth generation mobile internet spectrum in Germany as the amount of total bids approached 5 billion euros ($5.6 billion) on Wednesday.

“This money is taken away from the customers, citizens and operators,” Timotheus Hoettges said at a conference in Berlin.

“You can only spend the euro once,” he said, adding that 4.6 billion euros equal 23,000 mobile sites that the industry cannot build.

($1 = 0.8879 euros)

Reporting by Nadine Schimroszik; writing by Thomas Seythal; editing by Tassilo Hummel

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below