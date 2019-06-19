Germany looking into costs after EU ruling against highway toll system

FILE PHOTO: Traffic on an autobahn (motorway) near Frankfurt, Germany, October 4, 2015. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach/File Photo

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany is still looking into the financial implications of a ruling of the EU’s highest court against a planned highway toll system for cars, the transport ministry said on Wednesday.

German ticket operator CTS Eventim and Austrian road systems specialist Kapsch TrafficCom were awarded a 2-billion-euro ($2.24 billion) contract in December to operate the toll.

The transport ministry said it had cancelled its contracts with the companies on Tuesday evening. Asked about the possible costs for German taxpayers, the ministry said that a task force was looking into the matter. “Further results will be available next week,” it added.