German trains collide near Duesseldorf, several people injured
December 5, 2017 / 7:56 PM / a day ago

German trains collide near Duesseldorf, several people injured

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - Several people were injured in a train crash on Tuesday near the German city of Duesseldorf, fire department and police spokesmen said.

Rail operator Deutsche Bahn DBN.UL said a passenger train of the regional provider National Express drove into a freight train from DB Cargo about 1830 GMT in the town of Meerbusch.

The Meerbusch fire department said up to 150 passengers were on the train and that 5 people suffered injuries.

A police spokesman earlier had told German broadcaster ARD that about 50 people had been injured in the train crash.

A German government spokesman said Chancellor Angela Merkel had been briefed on the situation.

Reporting by Michael Nienaber; Editing by Hugh Lawson

