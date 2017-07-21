Germany's Ceconomy, Metro continuing to invest in Turkey

DUESSELDORF, July 21 (Reuters) - German consumer electronics retailer Ceconomy and food wholesale and hypermarket company Metro are still eyeing opportunities in Turkey, spokespeople for the companies said on Friday.

"Our market share is growing," a spokeswoman for Ceconomy, which has 45 Media Markt and Saturn stores in Turkey, told Reuters. "We are investing in our presence there."

A spokesman for Metro, from which Ceconomy was split off this month, said it was monitoring the situation but also saw opportunies to develop.

Germany told its citizens on Thursday to exercise caution if travelling to Turkey and threatened measures that could hinder German investment there, in a sign of growing impatience with a NATO ally after the detention of rights activists. (Reporting by Matthias Inverardi; Writing by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Edward Taylor)