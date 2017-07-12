FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 12, 2017 / 12:06 PM / a month ago

Erdogan appeals German court ruling that banned parts of satirical poem

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan speaks during a news conference to present the outcome of the G20 leaders summit in Hamburg, Germany July 8, 2017.Wolfgang Rattay/Files

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan has filed an appeal to a German court over a ruling that banned parts of a satirical poem, a spokesman for a court in Hamburg said on Wednesday, in a case that has worsened relations between Berlin and Ankara.

In February the court upheld an earlier ruling banning parts of the poem which suggested Erdogan engaged in bestiality and watched child pornography. Comedian Jan Boehmermann recited the poem on television last March.

The court spokesman on Wednesday declined to comment on the content of the appeal and Erdogan's lawyer could not immediately be reached for comment but German magazine Der Spiegel said Erdogan wanted the last six lines of the poem to be banned too.

Reporting by Michelle Martin, editing by Thomas Escritt

