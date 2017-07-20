FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Erdogan spokesman says Turkey cannot accept German stance
#World News
July 20, 2017 / 11:55 AM / 21 days ago

Erdogan spokesman says Turkey cannot accept German stance

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan's spokesman on Thursday lashed out at Germany after Berlin threatened to end corporate investment guarantees, saying Ankara could not accept such a stance, escalating a row between the NATO allies.

"It is not possible for us to accept statements aiming to blur the economic environment based on political motivation, we hope they turn back from this," Ibrahim Kalin told a news conference in Ankara.

The latest feud between Turkey and Germany - which have seen ties strained after last year's failed coup - stems from Turkey's detention of rights activists, including a German national.

Reporting by Ece Toksabay and Tuvan Gumrukcu; Writing by David Dolan; Editing by Daren Butler

