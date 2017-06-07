FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
German cabinet backs troop pullout from Turkey air base after row
June 7, 2017

German cabinet backs troop pullout from Turkey air base after row

BERLIN, June 7 (Reuters) - Germany's cabinet on Wednesday backed the planned withdrawal of troops from the Incirlik air base in southern Turkey, a German government source said in response to a row over access to its soldiers there.

Germany plans to move the 280 German soldiers to an airbase in Jordan but has stressed it wants to minimise disruption that move would cause to the U.S.-led coalition operation against Islamic State in Iraq and Syria, of which it is part.

Turkey had imposed restrictions on German lawmakers' access to the soldiers. For historical reasons, and to prevent abuses, the German armed forces are subordinated to parliament, not the government, meaning lawmakers have oversight of the troops. (Reporting by Madeline Chambers and Sabine Siebold, editing by Thomas Escritt)

