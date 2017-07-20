FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
20 days ago
Germany's Merkel backs Foreign Minister's measures against Turkey
#Business
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#Monsoon
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Retail inflation seen picking up in July: Reuters poll
Economy
Retail inflation seen picking up in July: Reuters poll
Thousands attend events for ousted Pakistani PM Sharif
Pakistan
Thousands attend events for ousted Pakistani PM Sharif
Car rams into soldiers in Paris suburb, suspect arrested
WORLD
Car rams into soldiers in Paris suburb, suspect arrested
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Top News
July 20, 2017 / 11:05 AM / 20 days ago

Germany's Merkel backs Foreign Minister's measures against Turkey

1 Min Read

German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Vice Chancellor Sigmar Gabriel brief the media prior to a meeting with German government's Social Partners, leaders of labor unions and employer organizations, at the government guest house Meseberg Palace, Germany, June 14, 2017.Hannibal Hanschke/Files

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel views a series of measures targeting Turkey that were announced by Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel on Thursday as necessary and unavoidable, her spokesman said in a tweet.

"Merkel: The measures announced by the Foreign Minister against Turkey are necessary and unavoidable," government spokesman Steffen Seibert tweeted.

Earlier, Gabriel cast doubt on Turkey's aspirations to join the EU. He also said Berlin could no longer guarantee German corporate investment in Turkey and issued new travel advice warning of risks to German citizens there.

Reporting By Thomas Escritt; Editing by Madeline Chambers

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.