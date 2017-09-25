FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkey will take two steps if Germany takes one to normalise relations: foreign minister
#World News
September 25, 2017 / 12:15 PM / 23 days ago

Turkey will take two steps if Germany takes one to normalise relations: foreign minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkey, whose relations with Germany have soured in recent months, will take two steps to normalise bilateral relations if Germany takes one step, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said in a television interview on Monday.

He was speaking after Germany’s Angela Merkel secured a fourth term as chancellor in an election which saw her support slide and the far right making significant gains.

“Germany should learn from its mistakes,” Cavusoglu told broadcaster A Haber when asked about ties between the two countries, which have been hit by disagreements on a range of political and security issues.

Writing by Ezgi Erkoyun; Editing by Daren Butler

