FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Winter Olympics
India Insight
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
Bollywood
The Wider Image
Commentary
Sports
Pictures
World News
February 16, 2018 / 11:28 AM / a day ago

Turkish court accepts indictment against journalist Yucel, decides to release him: Anadolu

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - A Turkish court has accepted an indictment seeking up to 18 years in jail for German-Turkish journalist Deniz Yucel and decided to release him from custody pending trial, state-run Anadolu news agency said on Friday.

Yucel, a reporter for German newspaper Die Welt, was taken into custody a year ago on suspicion of spreading propaganda in support of a terrorist organisation. He denied the accusation. The German Foreign Ministry earlier confirmed his release.

Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by David Dolan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.