BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany has an interest in an economically stable Turkey, Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Thursday, adding that she also wanted to discuss critical issues such as human rights during her upcoming talks with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan.

FILE PHOTO - Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan shakes hands with German Chancellor Angela Merkel as he arrives for the G20 leaders summit in Hamburg, Germany July 7, 2017. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach