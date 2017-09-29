FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
German jobless rate hits new record low of 5.6 pct in September
Sections
Featured
Wipro Q2 profit beats estimates
Company Results
Wipro Q2 profit beats estimates
Meet China's 'bubble generation'
CHINA PARTY CONGRESS
Meet China's 'bubble generation'
Volvo unveils Polestar model in China, looks to rival Tesla 3
Technology
Volvo unveils Polestar model in China, looks to rival Tesla 3
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Markets News
September 29, 2017 / 8:10 AM / 19 days ago

German jobless rate hits new record low of 5.6 pct in September

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Germany’s jobless rate fell to a new record low of 5.6 percent in September and the number of unemployed people fell far more than expected, data showed on Friday, highlighting the strength of the labour market in Europe’s largest economy.

The unemployment rate dropped to 5.6 percent, the lowest level since reunification in 1990, after 5.7 percent in August data from the Federal Labour Office showed. Economists polled by Reuters had expected it to hold steady.

The jobless total fell by 23,000 to 2.506 million in seasonally adjusted terms, the data showed. That compared with the consensus forecast in a Reuters poll for a fall of 5,000 and was a steeper drop than that projected by even the most optimistic economist, who had expected a fall of 15,000.

For a table of figures, click on: (Reporting by Michelle Martin; Editing by Paul Carrel)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.