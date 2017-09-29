German jobless rate hits new record low of 5.6 pct in September

BERLIN, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Germany’s jobless rate fell to a new record low of 5.6 percent in September and the number of unemployed people fell far more than expected, data showed on Friday, highlighting the strength of the labour market in Europe’s largest economy.

The unemployment rate dropped to 5.6 percent, the lowest level since reunification in 1990, after 5.7 percent in August data from the Federal Labour Office showed. Economists polled by Reuters had expected it to hold steady.

The jobless total fell by 23,000 to 2.506 million in seasonally adjusted terms, the data showed. That compared with the consensus forecast in a Reuters poll for a fall of 5,000 and was a steeper drop than that projected by even the most optimistic economist, who had expected a fall of 15,000.

