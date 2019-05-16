Pompeo to visit Germany on May 31 after cancelling previous trip: newspaper

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo attends a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Sochi, Russia, May 14, 2019. Sputnik/Alexei Druzhinin/Kremlin via REUTERS

BERLIN (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will visit Berlin on May 31, after he cancelled a trip to the German capital earlier this month, newspaper Tagesspiegel said on Thursday.

It cited German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas as announcing the date to a meeting of the foreign affairs committee in parliament.

The State Department did not immediately return a request for comment. A spokesman for the German Foreign Ministry declined to comment, saying that dates would be announced at short notice.

The U.S. administration had cited “international security issues” as the reason for Pompeo cancelling his trip to Berlin, which was originally scheduled for May 7. Pompeo went to Baghdad to meet with Iraqi leaders instead.

Pompeo had been due to meet Chancellor Angela Merkel and Maas during that visit.