German car sales fell 1 pct in Dec on fewer selling days -source

BERLIN, Jan 3 (Reuters) - Registrations of new passenger cars in Germany fell about 1 percent year-on-year in December to about 254,000 vehicles, an auto-industry source said, citing two fewer selling days.

Car sales in Europe’s largest auto market still rose 2.7 percent during 2017 as a whole, to about 3.44 million vehicles, the source said on Wednesday, declining to be identified ahead of publication of official sales data.

Germany’s VDA auto industry association is expected to publish vehicle registrations for December later on Wednesday. (Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Maria Sheahan)