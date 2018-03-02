FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 2, 2018 / 9:07 AM / Updated a day ago

German car sales up about 7 pct in February - source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, March 2 (Reuters) - New car sales in Germany increased about 7 percent to 261,000 vehicles in February, shrugging off a continuing downtrend in registrations of diesel-powered cars, an auto industry source said on Friday.

Sales of new passenger cars in Europe’s largest auto market increased to about 261,000 models last month, with two-month registrations up about 10 percent at 531,000 cars compared with year-earlier levels, the source said on condition he not be named ahead of publication of official data.

“The market has had a solid start into the year, order books are stocked up,” the person said.

Registrations of diesel-powered cars continued to decline by about 19 percent in February amid heightening debate about driving bans for the most polluting models, the source said. (Reporting by Andreas Cremer Editing by Maria Sheahan)

