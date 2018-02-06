FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 6, 2018 / 12:42 AM / 2 days ago

German industrial workers, employers strike pay deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STUTTGART, Germany, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Industrial workers and employers in southwestern Germany struck a deal on pay and working hours on Monday night, in a hard-fought pact likely to set a benchmark for millions of workers across Europe’s largest economy.

The deal between labour union IG Metall and the Suedwestmetall employers’ federation foresees a pay rise of 4.3 percent from April and other payments spread over 27 months, IG Metall’s Roman Zitzelsberger told reporters after 13-hour talks.

Reporting by Ilona Wissenbach; Writing by Douglas Busvine; Editing by Sandra Maler

