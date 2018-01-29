German industrial strikes damage firms - employers' association

BERLIN, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Twenty-four hour strikes by Germany’s powerful IG Metall union will be highly damaging for companies, employers’ association Gesamtmetall said on Monday, adding that it was seeking a compromise sustainable for both parties.
“There is major damage given that all companies in the delivery chain are affected,” said Oliver Zander of Gesamtmetall. “Twenty-four hour strikes are irresponsible and threaten jobs.”
He said employers had at the weekend offered a 6.8 percent wage increase over 27 months.
“We want a compromise that is sustainable for both sides,” added Zander.
Reporting by Klaus Lauer; Writing by Joseph Nasr; Editing by Maria Sheahan