a month ago
Gerresheimer says has solid orders for H2 in U.S. glass
July 13, 2017 / 8:43 AM / a month ago

Gerresheimer says has solid orders for H2 in U.S. glass

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, July 13 (Reuters) - Gerresheimer already has firm orders for 80 percent of what it expects to make in second-half sales in its U.S. glass business, Chief Executive Uwe Roehrhoff told reporters on Thursday, reiterating his optimism about the end of the year.

The German drugs-packaging firm earlier reported lower second-quarter sales and earnings, partly due to U.S. customer uncertainty over healthcare policy, but said it expected a rebound in the fourth quarter.

Roehrhoff also said he expected shortly to be able to fill a gap in Gerresheimer's portfolio by acquiring syringe-security technology that would protect needles, which is a regulatory requirement in many regions. (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Maria Sheahan)

