Gerresheimer says full-year targets at risk

BERLIN, Oct 11 (Reuters) - German drugs packager Gerresheimer said its full-year sales and profit targets were at risk, with customers continuing to exhibit caution due to uncertainty over healthcare policy in the United States, the world’s biggest pharmaceuticals market.

Gerresheimer said there was a risk that revenue of approximately 30 million euros ($35.5 million) would not come in as expected in the fourth quarter, which would mean its missing its earnings target by about 10 million euros.

The company had previously forecast full-year revenues of 1.4 billion euros, an increase of around 2 percent, and adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of around 320 million euros, an increase of roughly 4 percent.

Third-quarter sales came in at 331.5 million euros, below the average estimate of 339 million euros in a Reuters poll.