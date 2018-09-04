FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 4, 2018 / 4:54 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Getty family to buy majority stake in Getty Images from Carlyle

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - The Getty family said on Tuesday it would acquire Carlyle Group’s majority stake in photo agency Getty Images Inc.

The Getty family will acquire all of Carlyle’s equity interests in Getty Images for cash plus units that provide the private equity firm with an ongoing financial interest in the future growth of the company.

Carlyle had acquired a stake of just over 50 percent in Getty Images from Hellman & Friedman LLC in a $3.3 billion deal in 2012.

Reporting by Arjun Panchadar in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel

