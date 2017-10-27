FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ghana's ESLA to pay 19.0 pct yield on 7-yr tranche of energy bond
Sections
Featured
Maruti Suzuki says will have to move to electric cars
Company Results
Maruti Suzuki says will have to move to electric cars
Apple says iPhone X pre-orders are 'off the charts'
Technology
Apple says iPhone X pre-orders are 'off the charts'
Mystery space object may be first confirmed interstellar visitor
Editor's Picks
Mystery space object may be first confirmed interstellar visitor
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 27, 2017 / 8:15 PM / in 13 hours

Ghana's ESLA to pay 19.0 pct yield on 7-yr tranche of energy bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ACCRA, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Ghana’s ESLA will pay a yield of 19.0 percent on a 2.4 billion cedi ($548 mln) seven-year tranche of a government-backed energy bond issued on Friday to clear debts owed by power utilities to banks and suppliers, arrangers said.

ESLA, which was set up by the government for the transaction, has extended the issue of a related 3.6 billion cedi 10-year tranche of the bond by a week at the request of investors, a government source told Reuters. (Reporting by Kwasi Kpodo; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.