ACCRA, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Ghana sold 1.99 billion cedis ($448 million) worth of a fresh five-year domestic bond on Thursday and the major commodity exporter will pay a yield of 16.5 percent, joint transaction arrangers said.

Initial guidance for the bond, open to non-resident Ghanaians, was in the range of 15 percent and 16.5 percent. Total bids tendered for the paper were 2.01 billion cedis. ($1=4.445 cedis) (Reporting by Kwasi Kpodo; Editing by Joe Bavier)