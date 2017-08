ACCRA, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Ghana is considering passing a law that will restrict government's fiscal deficit to not more than 5 percent of GDP, the country's Senior Minister Yaw Osafo-Maafo said on Monday.

The proposed Fiscal Responsibility law will have provisions to punish government officials who exceed spending limits, Osafo-Maafo told a meeting of business leaders in the capital Accra. (Reporting by Kwasi Kpodo; Editing by Tim Cocks)