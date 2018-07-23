FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 23, 2018 / 5:38 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Ghana president names new head of election body

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ACCRA (Reuters) - Ghanaian President Nana Akufo-Addo on Monday named a lawyer and governance specialist Jean Mensa as the new head of the national electoral commission, the presidency said.

FILE PHOTO: Ghana's President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo listens during a news conference to mark the end of the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting at Marlborough House in London, Britain, April 20, 2018. REUTERS/Hannah McKay/File Photo

She replaces Charlotte Osei who was fired by Akufo-Addo last month for “misbehaviour and incompetence,” relating to alleged breaches of Ghanaian procurement laws.

Until her appointment, Mensa headed the Accra-based Institute of Economic Affairs think-tank, organisers of presidential debates ahead of general elections in Ghana.

The West African nation, a major commodity exporter, will hold elections in December 2020, a vote that is likely to be a close contest between Akufo-Addo’s New Patriotic Party and the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).

The NDC boycotted the last presidential debate ahead of 2016 elections, accusing Mensa of working in the interests of Akufo-Addo, then leader of the main opposition. She dismissed the accusation.

Reporting by Kwasi Kpodo; Editing by Ros Russell

