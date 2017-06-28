FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ghana asks IMF to push back end of $918 mln aid deal to Dec 2018
#Markets News
June 28, 2017 / 10:34 AM / a month ago

Ghana asks IMF to push back end of $918 mln aid deal to Dec 2018

1 Min Read

ACCRA, June 28 (Reuters) - Ghana's government has asked the International Monetary Fund to push back the end date of a $918 million aid programme from April 2018 to December 2018, a government source and an IMF source told Reuters on Wednesday.

"Ghanaian authorities released a memorandum of economic and financial policies to the IMF this week. It included a letter of intent requesting an extension of the Fund programme to December 2018," one of the sources said. (Reporting by Matthew Mpoke Bigg,; Editing by Emma Farge and Ed Osmond)

