ACCRA, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Ghana’s annual consumer price inflation fell to 11.9 percent in July from 12.1 percent the previous month, the statistics office said on Wednesday. The major commodity exporter is aiming to narrow inflation to 11.2 percent by the end of the year as part of a drive to restore macroeconomic stability under a three-year assistance programme with the International Monetary Fund. (Reporting by Kwasi Kpodo; Editing by Nellie Peyton and Alison Williams)