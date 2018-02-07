U.S. FDA approves Gilead's three-drug HIV regimen

Feb 7 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday approved Gilead Sciences Inc’s three-drug regimen to treat HIV-1 infection.

The treatment, Biktarvy, is a once-daily tablet that combines three previously approved drugs - bictegravir, emtricitabine and tenofovir alafenamide, the company said.

It is available to patients who have been on a stable regimen for at least three months.

Biktarvy has a boxed warning about the risk of post-treatment acute increase of hepatitis B.

The approval puts GlaxoSmithKline’s HIV businesses under threat as the company has been facing slowing demand and new competition.

Gilead’s shares were up 3.45 percent at $83.16 in afternoon trading on Wednesday. (Reporting by Akankshita Mukhopadhyay in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)