FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Pyeongchang 2018
North Korea
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
The Road to Brexit
The Wider Image
Commentary
Syria
Sports
Pictures
Basic Materials
March 2, 2018 / 7:17 AM / a day ago

GKN says in talks with U.S.-based Dana over auto unit sale

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 2 (Reuters) - British engineering company GKN said it was in talks with Dana Incorporated regarding the sale of its auto-parts Driveline unit as part of a deal which would be effected mainly in equity.

GKN, whose board opposes a cash and shares approach made by turnaround specialist Melrose, already has a plan to demerge its main aerospace and automotive businesses in mid-2019.

The company said on Friday that the potential deal with Dana could provide greater value to shareholders than the demerger plan and it would therefore continue to explore it as an option.

U.S.-based Dana makes axles, driveshafts and other parts for cars. (Reporting by Sarah Young; editing by Kate Holton)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.