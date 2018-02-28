FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 28, 2018 / 11:53 AM / a day ago

Shareholder adviser ISS recommends Melrose investors back GKN bid

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Melrose Industries has secured the backing of investor advisory firm Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS) for its 7 billion pound ($9.7 billion) hostile bid for British engineering firm GKN.

“Given the sensible strategic rationale, (Melrose‘s) turnaround track record and reasonable valuation, approval of the acquisition is warranted,” ISS said in a note circulated to clients last week. Melrose investors are due to vote on the proposed deal at a meeting on March 8.

$1 = 0.7218 pounds Reporting by Ben Martin; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
