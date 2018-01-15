FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Melrose looks to win over GKN shareholders after spurned 7 bln stg bid
Sections
Featured
Flows into Asian bonds unlikely to be as buoyant as in 2017
Graphic
Flows into Asian bonds unlikely to be as buoyant as in 2017
U.S. oil industry set to break record, upend global trade
Oil
U.S. oil industry set to break record, upend global trade
Why the United States should support Iran protesters
Commentary
Why the United States should support Iran protesters
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
January 15, 2018 / 7:37 AM / a day ago

Melrose looks to win over GKN shareholders after spurned 7 bln stg bid

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 15 (Reuters) - Turnaround specialist Melrose plans to meet shareholders in GKN to convince them of the merits of its 7 billion pound ($9.61 billion) takeover offer, which had been rejected by management.

The British engineering firm GKN rejected Melrose’s offer as “entirely opportunistic” on Friday and set out plans to split its business in two.

Melrose said an investor presentation was available on its website, describing “GKN’s current position as an overly complex and under-managed organisation without focus which needs a fundamental change of culture and leadership.”

“They (GKN shareholders) can elect to sell in the market right now for a substantial premium ... Or they can choose to combine their business with ours and have the majority share in what we are confident will be a business capable of significant value enhancement,” Simon Peckham, Chief Executive of Melrose, said. ($1 = 0.7282 pounds) (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru, editing by Louise Heavens)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.