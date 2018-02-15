FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Winter Olympics
India Insight
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
Bollywood
The Wider Image
Commentary
Sports
Pictures
Basic Materials
February 15, 2018 / 8:00 AM / 2 days ago

GKN chairman says Melrose deal 'low price and high risk'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 15 (Reuters) - The 7.4 billion pound ($10.4 billion) hostile bid for GKN from Melrose Industries is “low price and high risk” and undervalues the company, GKN Chairman Mike Turner said in a letter to shareholders.

Turner said Melrose had a short-term business model which was inappropriate for GKN.

GKN, which makes parts for the Boeing 737 jet, Black Hawk helicopter and components for Volkswagen and Ford cars, said its plan to separate its aerospace and automotive divisions is expected to deliver a 340 million pounds ($478 million) recurring annual cash benefit from the end of 2020.

GKN pledged on Wednesday to return 2.5 billion pounds to investors over the next three years, stepping up its efforts to fend off the hostile bid. ($1 = 0.7117 pounds) (Reporting by Rahul B in Bengaluru; Editing by David Holmes)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.