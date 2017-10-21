UK engineer GKN considers split into two - Sunday Times

LONDON, Oct 21 (Reuters) - British engineering group GKN is considering splitting into two listed companies comprising its aerospace and auto component divisions, the Sunday Times reported, without citing sources.

The company, which supplies components for Airbus and Boeing planes and carmakers including Volkswagen and Fiat Chrysler, is in the early stages of considering the plan, the newspaper said.

A spokesman for the FTSE 100-listed company declined to comment on the report. (Reporting by Andy Bruce; Editing by James Dalgleish)