UK engineering group GKN's CEO to retire, finance director to leave

Sept 14 (Reuters) - British engineering group GKN said on Thursday its Chief Executive Nigel Stein would retire at the end 2017 and Finance Director Adam Walker would leave to work in another industry.

Kevin Cummings, now head of GKN’s aerospace unit, would take over from Stein on Jan. 1, the company said.

The company, which supplies components for Airbus and Boeing aircraft and car makers including Volkswagen , said Jos Sclater, its director of strategy and M&A would take over as finance chief.

Shares in GKN were up 1.9 percent at 333.5 pence at 0728 GMT, making it London’s second largest blue-chip gainer.