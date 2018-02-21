FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 21, 2018 / 7:42 AM / 2 days ago

Glanbia earnings per share up 10 pct in 2017, growth to slow in 2018

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBLIN, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Glanbia:

* FY adjusted eps up 10.2%, constant currency; wholly owned revenue up 9.2%, constant currency

* says 2018 outlook positive, expects to deliver 5% to 8% growth in pro-forma1 adjusted EPS (constant currency)

* sees growth to be delivered in H2 as comparative dairy dynamics and planned investments will adversely affect h1 performance

* FY reported profit after tax €329.4 million, up €117.3 y/y

* wholly owned revenue from continuing operations €2,387.1 million up 9.2% on prior year, constant currency (Reporting by Conor Humphries)

