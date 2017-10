LONDON, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Glencore on Monday increased its full-year marketing guidance for earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to between $2.6 billion and $2.8 billion from $2.4 billion to $2.7 billion, previously.

The revision follows Glencore’s continued recovery from the commodity price crash of 2015-16.

At the start of the year, Glencore’s EBIT guidance for its marketing or trading division was $2.1 billion to $2.4 billion. (Reporting by Barbara Lewis; editing by Jason Neely)