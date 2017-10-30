FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Glencore raises marketing guidance, lowers output
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Live
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
In Russia probe, Mueller's first charges a show of force
U.S.
In Russia probe, Mueller's first charges a show of force
Lewis Hamilton favourite for 2018 title and knighthood
Sports
Lewis Hamilton favourite for 2018 title and knighthood
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Money News
October 30, 2017 / 9:50 AM / Updated 20 hours ago

Glencore raises marketing guidance, lowers output

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Glencore on Monday cut its output forecast for core commodities including zinc, but raised its marketing division’s full-year earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to between $2.6 billion and $2.8 billion, reflecting higher raw materials prices.

FILE PHOTO: The logo of commodities trader Glencore is pictured in front of the company's headquarters in Baar, Switzerland, July 18, 2017. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann/File Photo

Its previous 2017 marketing, or trading, EBIT guidance was $2.4 billion to $2.7 billion, which was already an upward revision from $2.1 billion to $2.4 billion at the start of the year.

In its third-quarter production report on Monday, Glencore lowered its output guidance for copper, zinc and coal, citing operational difficulties, maintenance and end-of-mine-life declines, but it said full-year earnings would not suffer.

Analysts said it had been a weak quarter, but marketing conditions were favourable.

The share price rose 0.43 percent by 0912 GMT, slightly more than the broader market.

“Overall, we see today’s results as slightly negative, though the marketing EBIT guidance upgrade is a clear positive,” analysts at Bernstein said in a note.

They reiterated their “outperform” rating, saying Glencore’s commodity mix makes it well-placed for an increase in demand from electric vehicles.

For zinc output, Glencore cut its 2017 guidance to 1.1 million tonnes (+/- 15,000 tonnes) from 1.13 million tonnes (+/- 25,000 tonnes) seen in August.

Glencore’s zinc production has been in focus as a doubling in the market since the start of last year has raised questions over whether Glencore would bring back the production it shut in when the market was much weaker.

CEO Ivan Glasenberg has said he will only raise zinc output once he is confident any increase will not drag the market lower.

Reporting by Barbara Lewis in London and Sanjeeban Sarkar in Bengaluru; editing by Jason Neely and Louise Heavens

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.