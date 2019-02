FILE PHOTO: The logo of commodities trader Glencore is pictured in front of the company's headquarters in Baar, Switzerland, July 18, 2017. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann/File Photo

(Reuters) - Trading company Glencore on Wednesday announced a $2 billion share buyback program and posted an 8 percent rise in full-year overall adjusted core earnings.

The FTSE 100 company’s adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization rose to $15.77 billion for the year ended Dec. 31, below an estimate of $16.14 billion by VUMA consensus.