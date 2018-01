NEW YORK (Reuters) - Bitcoin fell below $15,000 on Monday after South Korea’s financial regulator said it and other agencies are inspecting six local banks that offer digital currency accounts to institutions.

FILE PHOTO: Sparks glow from broken Bitcoin (virtual currency) coins in this illustration picture, December 8, 2017. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

Bitcoin, the world’s biggest virtual currency by market value, was last down 7.57 pct at $14,902.99 on the Luxembourg-based Bitstamp exchange.