TOKYO, Jan 17 (Reuters) - The price of bitcoin extended its sharp tumble of the past 24 hours, dropping more than seven percent on the Bitstamp exchange on Wednesday, spooked by worries regulators may try to clamp down on the highly-volatile trading in the digital currency.

Bitcoin fell to as low as $10,567, not far from its six-week nadir of $10,162 touched the previous day.