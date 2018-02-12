FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Winter Olympics
India Insight
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
Bollywood
The Wider Image
Commentary
Singapore Airshow
Sports
Budget 2018
Pictures
Money News
February 12, 2018 / 5:15 PM / Updated 18 hours ago

Goldman sees market turmoil a 'modest risk' to global economy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs said the current market turbulence poses only a “modest” risk to their “optimistic” view on the global economy as much of the losses have been in the U.S. stock market due to rising bond yields and inflation worries.

“Our results are consistent with our markets team’s assessment that this week’s sell-off was mostly technical, not fundamental in nature,” Goldman analysts wrote in a research note published late Sunday. “The history of market corrections during times of strong economic data suggests that this correction will more likely be short and shallow than long and protracted.”

Reporting by Richard LeongEditing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.