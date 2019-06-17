Emerging market fashion ecommerce group prices Frankfurt IPO - bookrunner

LONDON (Reuters) - Global Fashion Group (GFG), the emerging markets online fashion retailer, is looking to raise 257 million euros ($288 million)to 395 million euros in an initial public offering (IPO) in Frankfurt, the bookrunner on the deal said on Monday.

The company, set up by German ecommerce investor Rocket Internet and Sweden’s Kinnevik, has priced its upcoming IPO at 6 to 8 euro a share, representing a market value of at 1.2 billion to 1.66 billion euros.

GFG runs fashion sites in Russia, Latin America, Australasia and south-east Asia.

($1 = 0.8919 euros)