Global Fashion Group to postpone IPO on low investor demand: sources

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Global Fashion Group (GFG), an online fashion retailer focused on Asia and Latin America that has yet to make a profit, is postponing its initial public offering due to low investor demand, two people close to the matter said.

More time was needed to talk to investors and the IPO would take place later, they added.

GFG, which had been expected to wrap up its bookbuilding on Tuesday, declined to comment.

Investors had expressed skepticism about investing in the company which operates The Iconic, Zalora, Dafiti and Lamoda platforms and the banks working on the deal so far did not receive demand for all shares on offer, they said.

The company had been expected to debut on Thursday.

GFG offered new shares worth 296 million euros to 395 million euros ($337.06 million - $449.79 million) - including an overallotment option with an implied market cap of 1.24-1.66 million euros.

Swedish investor Kinnevik currently owns 36.8% in the company, while German start-up incubator Rocket Internet owns 20.4%.

($1 = 0.8782 euros)