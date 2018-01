NEW YORK, Jan 17 (Reuters) - The dollar held its modest losses against a basket of currencies on Wednesday even as the Federal Reserve’s latest Beige Book showed U.S. business activity was expanding with inflation growing at a modest to moderate pace in late 2017.

At 2:08 pm (1908 GMT), the index that tracks the greenback versus the euro, yen, sterling and three other currencies was last down 0.10 percent at 90.307. (Reporting by Richard Leong)